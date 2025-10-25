NCAA to enforce zero-debt rule by 2026 as airlines face compliance sanctions

By Nnasom David

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced plans to introduce tougher enforcement measures to address the rising issue of poor financial compliance among airlines operating in the country.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, made this known during the 2025 Civil Aviation Cost Recovery Optimisation Stakeholders Retreat held on Friday in Lagos.

The retreat was themed “Strengthening Collaboration for Revenue Optimization and Operational Efficiency.”

Represented by the Director of Operations, Licensing and Training Standards (DOLTS), Capt. Donald Spiff, Capt. Najomo decried the persistent failure of some airlines to meet their financial obligations to the Authority, describing the trend as a major threat to the stability of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

To tackle the problem, he disclosed that the NCAA would implement a Zero Debt Strategy effective January 2026. The initiative includes the introduction of mandatory Advance Payment Guarantees (APG) from airlines, a move designed to curb indebtedness and promote financial discipline within the industry.

According to Capt. Najomo, the new framework aims to strengthen accountability, improve operational efficiency, and align with the Federal Government’s economic agenda and the strategic initiatives of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), particularly in the areas of revenue optimization and sustainable growth of the aviation sector.

The retreat was coordinated by the NCAA Directorate of Finance and Accounts (DFA), led by Mr. Olufemi Odukoya, in collaboration with Javier Technologies Limited.