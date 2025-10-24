NANS Southwest hails appointment of Davido as Osun Sports Trust Fund chairman

Davido

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has hailed the appointment of music star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, as the Chairman of the Osun State Sports Trust Fund by the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.



In a statement by the Assistant General Secretary, Comrade Adeyemo Josiah Kayode aka Billioncodes, the association described the appointment as well deserved.



“We wish to extend profound commendation to the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and his capable deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, for their visionary move in appointing the globally celebrated Afrobeat icon, David Adeleke (Davido), as the Chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund.



“This strategic appointment is not only a bold step toward sports development but also a rare blend of influence, innovation, and excellence in governance. The inclusion of Davido — a household name and international figure — in this administration’s agenda is a clear signal that Osun State is redefining leadership, embracing youth potential, and unlocking the creative and philanthropic strength of its citizens.



“This decision demonstrates a deep understanding of how celebrity influence can drive sustainable funding, global partnerships, and renewed passion for sports among young people in the state and beyond.

“We are equally elated by the state government’s unwavering commitment to completing the Osogbo Township Stadium to Olympic standards, a landmark that will boost youth engagement, talent development, and socio-economic growth. Furthermore, the proposed establishment of the Osun State Sports Commission is a commendable policy framework that shows the government’s dedication to long-term sports management, infrastructure development, and institutional excellence.



“As representatives of millions of Nigerian students, we affirm that this initiative has not gone unnoticed. The student community across the Southwest stands in full admiration and support of this forward-thinking stride. We salute the Adeleke-led administration for continually giving room for youth inclusion and practical development. We look forward to collaborative platforms where students can also contribute to this sports revolution. Osun is truly rising, and history will be kind to this administration.”