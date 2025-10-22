My relationship with Kwankwaso remains solid — Gov Yusuf

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State says his relationship with Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso remains solid, with no rift.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, in Kano on Wednesday.

Yusuf was speaking at the 69th Anniversary Lecture honouring Kwankwaso in Madobi Local Government Area as part of the activities of Kwankwaso’s 69th birthday.

Yusuf reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to sustaining the Kwankwasiyya movement’s ideals, driving Kano’s development.

“I assure the Kwankwasiyya followers that we will sustain the movement’s ideology and various initiatives are underway,” Yusuf said.

He stressed that expectations of division in the movement would lead to disappointment, acknowledging Kwankwaso’s blessed track record from childhood through leadership.

He thanked Prof. Kamilu Fagge and Prof. Bello Kano for “‘ praying against enemies seeking to disrupt Kano’s peace under his administration.”

Kwankwaso appreciated developments under Yusuf, thanking the mammoth crowd from Kano and beyond for marking his birthday.

Vanguard News