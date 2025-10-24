My expulsion as SDP National Chairman illegal – Gabam

Gabam

By Henry Umoru

The embattled National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has described his expulsion, that of the National Youth Leader, Dr Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, and others from the party as illegal and a desperate attempt to destabilize the party by those he described as impostors.

According to him, the purported meeting, which was presided over by one Dr. Sadiq, who claimed to be the Acting Chairman, was unconstitutional, null, and void.

A statement signed on Friday in Abuja by Special Assistant (Legal) to the SDP National Chairman, Abubakar Baba read, “The said meeting is illegal, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever,”he statement declared, citing Article 13 (iv) of the party’s constitution, which clearly stipulates that only the Chairman is empowered to preside over meetings of the National Convention, National Executive Committee, National Working Committee, and National Caucus.

” Any meeting convened or presided over without the consent of the duly recognized chairman constitutes a gross violation of its constitution and a brazen attempt to usurp legitimate authority.”

The statement also faulted the party’s National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye for allegedly writing a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to communicate the purported decisions of the illegal meeting, describing the action as a violation of Part 2 (12) 3 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

To buttress its position, Baba said that the party had attached a Certified True Copy (CTC) from INEC confirming the party’s recognized leadership, with Alhaji Shehu Gabam as the National Chairman.

He said, “The purported suspension of the Chairman and all other members of the party is null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

The party further took a swipe at the Secretary, alleging that he was currently facing trial for forgery and other fraudulent acts and therefore lacked the moral standing to accuse loyal party members of wrongdoing.

“In a sane clime, he ought to have resigned to prove his innocence in court,” the statement added.

The SDP maintained that Dr. Sadiq was neither a member of the party nor of its National Executive Committee, and thus had no authority to preside over any of its meetings.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the actions of the Dr. Sadiq-led group as they are impostors and will be duly punished by law for their illegal actions,” the party warned.

It reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, maintaining internal order, and protecting the integrity and reputation of the SDP under the leadership of Alhaji Shehu Gabam.

“The Alhaji Gabam leadership remains focused on building the party and strengthening the nation’s democratic ideals in partnership with loyal members,” the statement declared.

Recall that the crisis rocking the SDP took a new dimension on Thursday as the National Working Committee (NWC) expelled top officials of the party, including its former National Chairman, Gabam, and National Youth Leader, Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, over allegations of misconduct, financial misappropriation, and abuse of office.

The decision was taken on Thursday in Abuja at the end of the NWC meeting, and it was a sequel to months of investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

Addressing Journalists at the party’s National Secretariat, the National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, while reading the communique, explained that the move followed the adoption of the report of the Disciplinary Committee and a subsequent White Paper that reviewed the findings and recommendations on the allegations brought against the affected officers.

According to him, those Dismissed and Expelled are : Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam – Former National Chairman (dismissed and expelled), Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu – Former National Youth Leader (dismissed and expelled)

Others are Mr. Clarkson Nnadi – Former National Auditor (relieved of duties following voluntary resignation) and eight other members — Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Abubakar Dogara, Nuraddeen Bisalla, Solsuema Osaro, Ambo Ekpeyong, Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Humphrey Unwukaeze, and Judith Israel Shuaibu — for alleged acts of disloyalty and unlawful entry into the party’s national secretariat on July 28, 2025.

Recall that the NWC of the SDP had on 24th June over alleged grave allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds, just as the party also suspended two members of the NWC, namely: Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader, over the same offence.

According to a statement, then by SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba had said that the decision followed a resolution of a meeting of the NWC, where overwhelming evidences were presented linking the suspended officials to a series of unauthorized financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and movement of funds from the party’s accounts without the necessary approvals of the NWC.

Vanguard News