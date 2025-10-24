MFM gets two locally-built digital church organs from Nigerian firm

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has received two state-of-the-art digital church organs manufactured by Babijoh Organ, a Nigerian technology firm specialising in digital organ production — a major boost for homegrown innovation in the country’s music engineering industry.

The two instruments, the Presto D337 Series and the Tempo ST39 Series — were built and installed by Babijoh Organ, led by its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Babajide Odedeji Aluduru, and were donated by the General Overseer of MFM Worldwide, Dr. D. K. Olukoya, and his wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Shade Olukoya.

The Presto D337 Series was installed at Grace Hall, MFM International Headquarters, Onike, Yaba, Lagos, while the Tempo ST39 Series was installed at the MFM Regional Headquarters, Ado Ekiti, along Ado-Iworo-Ifaki Road.

Each of the organs comes with advanced features including multiple drawknobs, digital voices, record and playback functions, and a powerful 7.1 audio system — combining digital precision with traditional organ craftsmanship to deliver an immersive worship sound experience.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Ado Ekiti, the Regional Pastor, Pastor Kayode Omojola, described the gesture as “a great blessing” to the church.

“We are profoundly grateful to our Daddy and Mummy G.O., Dr. and Mrs. D. K. Olukoya, for this tremendous gift. This digital organ will elevate our worship atmosphere and enable our choir to minister with greater excellence and passion,” he said.

Reacting to the development, the Babijoh Organ CEO, Babajide Odedeji Aluduru, said the installations marked a milestone for Nigeria’s growing capacity in world-class digital instrument production.

“Our goal at Babijoh Organ is to merge musical artistry with modern digital engineering to produce organs that rival any in the world. These installations at MFM prove that Nigeria can design and build digital church instruments of global standard,” he said.

Similarly, Barnabas Akindele, the company’s External Communications Manager, said Babijoh Organ aims to position Nigeria as a leading hub for church instrument technology in Africa.

“We envision a future where African-built digital organs are exported to churches worldwide. It’s about sound, innovation, and pride in what we can create locally,” he said.

With the installations, MFM becomes one of the first major churches in Nigeria to adopt locally-built digital organs, underscoring both Dr. Olukoya’s commitment to supporting indigenous innovation and Babijoh Organ’s emergence as a key player in Africa’s music technology space.