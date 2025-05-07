Poor Nigerians get food, empowerment support as MFM expands outreach programmes

Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, General Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide

In a continued demonstration of compassion and community responsibility, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has scaled up its outreach programmes, which focus on supporting those in need across Nigeria and beyond.

Under the leadership of its General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, the ministry has extended food relief and empowerment initiatives to widows, orphans, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups, offering both immediate assistance and long-term socio-economic support.

The humanitarian effort is anchored in MFM’s philosophy of holistic ministry, which addresses not only the spiritual but also the physical needs of individuals. In recent months, the church has intensified the distribution of essential food items to underserved communities, helping thousands navigate tough economic conditions.

Beyond food interventions, MFM has launched a series of empowerment programs aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty. These include vocational training, entrepreneurial coaching, and small business support for individuals seeking sustainable income opportunities.

Dr. Olukoya’s leadership has been pivotal in expanding these outreach efforts. He has consistently emphasised the importance of putting faith into action by translating spiritual convictions into real-world impact. His guidance has positioned MFM as a model of how faith-based institutions can be engines of both spiritual renewal and social transformation.

The outreach programs have been met with widespread appreciation from beneficiaries and community leaders, who laud MFM for its commitment to human dignity and development. For many, the support has not only provided relief but renewed hope and a pathway to self-sufficiency.

As economic challenges persist nationwide, MFM’s mission to uplift the needy remains unwavering, reflecting a growing call for religious institutions to play a more active role in societal welfare.

