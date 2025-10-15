Mbah’s Defection: Tinubu deserves second term, says Rep Onuigbo

A former House of Representatives member for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency of Abia, Rep. Sam Onuigbo, says President Bola Tinubu deserves a second term in office, following his achievements in the past two years.

Onuigbo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to Gov. Peter Mbah’s defection from the PDP to the APC in Abuja on Wednesday.

The APC Chieftain, who described Mbah’s defection as the right decision, said it has improved President Tinubu’s chances of winning the South-East by 2027.

“Gov. Peter Mbah’s defection is a good omen to both the South-East and APC because he is a performing governor joining the mainstream.

“Mbah will complement the achievements of President Tinubu who has performed creditably well with economic policies such as forex unification that are yielding fruits,” he said.

Onuigbo said that Mbah’s defection to the APC would give the South-East geo-political zone the opportunity to negotiate from a point of strength with three APC states out of five.

The former lawmaker, who also represents the South-East in the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), called for financial autonomy of local governments.

He decried the alleged diversion of local government funds by some state governors, which according to him, had impeded meaningful development at the grassroots.

Onuigbo urged governors to stop appointing their appendages as chairmen through charades in the name of council elections, thereby undermining the essence of the third tier of government.

According to him, the Nigerian Constitution, Sections 197 and 124, provides that SIEC is supposed to conduct free, fair and credible elections in accordance with Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The APC chieftain, who blamed some governors for the infrastructural deficits and insecurity at the grassroots, said that local government elections conducted outside the constitution are invalidated.

He commended Gov. Mbah of Enugu state for giving local government chairmen access to funds for massive grassroots development and security, as witnessed in the state.

“Local government chairmen are well positioned to know troublemakers in their domains and nip them in the bud before it escalates if they are properly funded.”

Onuigbo, who called for an efficient and viable local government system, said that it was the roadmap to a developed and secure Nigeria.

Vanguard News