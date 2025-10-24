LASG begins compensating residents affected in Oworonshoki demolitions

The Lagos State Government has started paying compensation to residents affected by the ongoing urban regeneration project in Oworonshoki, Kosofe Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some communities in Oworonshoki were demolished on Sept. 6, 2025, prompting a protest and the temporary blockage of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Mr Oladimeji Animashaun, Director-General of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), who supervised the exercise on Friday, said that 80 beneficiaries had so far been compensated.

“We started the payment of compensation yesterday, and several residents have received their cheques.

“The total number of people being compensated is 80. This is proof that what Mr Governor promised has been fulfilled,” he said.

Animashaun appreciated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support and also commended the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Abiodun Babatunde, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, Mr Gbolahan Oki.

He appreciated the special adviser and the permanent secretary for their coordination in effectively implementing government policies.

Responding to allegations that residents were not notified before the demolition, Animashaun said that the area had been designated a regeneration zone more than five years ago.

“Government does not just move into an area without due notice. Many of these residents have known for years that their community is part of a regeneration plan.

“Some people deny knowledge, but due process was followed,” he said.

He said the amount of compensation paid varied according to property type, ranging from N3 million to N5 million, while smaller structures such as kiosks and shanties received lower amounts.

“Someone with a bungalow cannot get the same compensation as someone with a storey building. The payments were fair, and many residents were happy as they received their cheques,” he said.

On the government’s plan for the regenerated area, the LASURA boss said the aim was to create a well-planned, modern community with better living conditions.

“Urban regeneration is about replacing unsafe environments with planned communities that meet modern standards.

“That is what the Sanwo-Olu administration is committed to achieving in Oworonshoki,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Okanlawon Sanni, Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe Constituency I, described the payment as a sign of Sanwo-Olu’s compassion and commitment to human-centered urban renewal.

“What we are witnessing today is not just about demolitions; it is about development with dignity.

“The affected residents are being duly compensated, in line with the governor’s assurance that no one will suffer unjustly in the process of renewing Lagos,” he said.

Sanni commended LASURA for conducting the exercise in a transparent and humane manner.

He said the government’s plan was to transform Oworonshoki into a modern community with better housing, drainage, potable water and accessible roads.

He appealed to affected residents to remain calm and cooperate with the government.

“I understand the emotions involved, but Lagos is growing and we must plan responsibly. The ultimate goal is to make Oworonshoki a place where families can live in safety and comfort,” he said.

Some residents expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

Two beneficiaries, Mrs Chioma Idoko and Mr Taiwo Solola, who each received N200,000, appreciated the government’s kind gesture.

They said: “It’s better than nothing. We thank the Lagos State Government for the compensation.”

Vanguard News