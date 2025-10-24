Lagos begins payment to Oworonshoki residents whose illegal houses were demolished

Lagos State Government has commenced the payment of compensation to affected residents of Oworonshoki in Kosofe Local Government Area, in fulfilment of its earlier promise to those impacted by the ongoing urban renewal and regeneration programme in the area.

The exercise, which began on Thursday, October 23, 2025, was described as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to humane and inclusive urban development.

Speaking at a well-attended ceremony held at the palace of the traditional ruler of Oworonshoki, the General Manager, Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), TPL/ESV Olajide Animashaun, said the payment followed a series of verification, engagement, and enumeration exercises carried out in collaboration with community stakeholders.

According to Animashaun, the regeneration initiative became necessary due to the proliferation of illegal and dilapidated structures within Oworonshoki, many of which were built on drainage channels and waterways, posing serious environmental and safety risks.

“Oworonshoki is one of the communities earmarked under the state’s comprehensive urban renewal and regeneration plan. Many of the affected structures were unsafe for habitation and constituted environmental hazards. However, in line with the inclusive governance policy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, the state made a commitment to compensate verified affected residents and today, that promise is being fulfilled,” Animashaun stated.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the welfare of Lagosians, noting that the payment exercise reflected the government’s sincerity and accountability in implementing its urban renewal policies.

Animashaun also commended the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, for their dedication and tireless efforts toward the realisation of the initiative.

The event was attended by representatives of the Oworonshoki traditional council, Community Development Associations (CDAs), Community Development Council (CDC) members, civil society organisations, security agencies, and the media.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Government had, in recent months, cleared several illegal and substandard structures across Oworonshoki as part of efforts to reclaim right-of-way for drainage systems, improve environmental conditions, and enhance public safety.

According to LASURA, a total of 79 beneficiaries were verified for compensation, to be paid in two batches, with the first group receiving their cheques on Thursday, while the second batch will be attended to on Friday at the same venue.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to journalists expressed gratitude to the state government for keeping its word.

One of them, Mrs Ajimoh Oyenuga, said: “The government gave us this money as compensation for the houses demolished on Precious Street, Oworonshoki. We are grateful because it shows that the government cares about our well-being.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Olaide Fatima, added: “My house was close to the water, and it wasn’t safe. The government promised to compensate us, and today they have done it. I really appreciate this gesture, promise made, promise kept.”

The LASURA boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring that urban renewal projects across Lagos are implemented with fairness and transparency, while prioritising the welfare of residents and communities affected by development projects.