Labour unions suspend planned strike in Kaduna

Three major labour unions in Kaduna State have suspended their planned warning strike sequel to Gov. Uba Sani’s approval for the implementation of the new national minimum wage and the consequential adjustments for local government workers across the state.

The unions are the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

The unions announced this at a joint press briefing in Kaduna on Thursday in Kaduna.

It was addressed by the unions’ leaders, Rayyanu Turunku for NULGE, Ibrahim Dalhatu for NUT and Umar Fatika (MHWUN).

They described the governor’s action as a demonstration of empathy, fairness, and commitment to workers’ welfare.

They expressed happiness that the gesture would also include the workers under the State Universal Education and the Primary Healthcare Boards, with effect from October 2025.

“The governor’s decision to implement the new wage structure amid fiscal constraints shows compassion, sincerity, and respect for the dignity of labour,” the unions said.

The unions also applauded the administration’s efforts in transforming the education and healthcare sectors.

They cited the renovation and modernisation of classrooms across all 23 local government areas, the approval of the 65-year retirement age or 40 years of service policy for teachers, and the refund of over ₦500 million in ENDWELL savings deductions as major milestones.

The workers further praised the restoration of monthly ENDWELL contributions, noting that the welfare scheme provides critical support for teachers and their families.

They commended the government’s correction of check-off dues and the successful staff verification exercise that improved accountability across the public service.

In the health sector, the unions lauded Governor Uba Sani’s reforms, including the revitalisation of 255 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), establishment of 23 PHC Centres of Excellence, and the recruitment of 1,800 health workers annually for the next five years.

They also acknowledged the implementation of the 2024 CONMESS and CONHESS salary scales, and Kaduna’s emergence as the 2024 Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge Champion for the North West Zone.

The labour leaders equally commended the governor for launching 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to provide free transportation for workers and students, describing the initiative as a timely measure to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal and reduce living costs.

Reaffirming their commitment to peaceful engagement, the unions pledged continued collaboration with the Kaduna State Government to consolidate the progress recorded under the Uba Sani administration.

“We call on our members to reciprocate the government’s goodwill through dedication, discipline, and professionalism,” they stated.

They expressed confidence that Sani’s leadership would continue to promote workers’ welfare and strengthen the partnership between government and labour in the state.

(NAN)