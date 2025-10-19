Kwara women target 6 Federal House of Representatives seats in 2027

Hon Mopelola Abdulmalik Bashir,Kwara state former Commissioner for Women Affairs.

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Former Kwara State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Mopelola AbdulMalik Bashir, has revealed that women in the state are intensifying plans to secure the six federal House of Representatives seats under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Hon. Mopelola made this known over the weekend during a popular radio program, “Etowa” on Sobi FM, where she spoke on the progress of women in politics and their plans for the next electoral cycle.

According to her, the goal is to consolidate the remarkable progress Kwara women have achieved under the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, by moving from state level representation to significant presence at the federal legislature.

“Kwara women are not resting on their progress. We are marching forward in 2027 to consolidate by lobbying for the six federal House of Representatives seats at the National Assembly,” she said.

Mopelola further noted that the six Federal House of Representatives target is in addition to efforts to increase women’s presence in the Kwara State House of Assembly from the current six to at least ten members by 2027.

“The record set by His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in 2019 with 50% women in the cabinet, and that of 2023 with the highest number of women in the State Assembly, will be consolidated in 2027 with six women at the federal House of Representatives,” she added.

She expressed confidence that Kwara women possess the capacity, competence, and organizational strength to achieve the target, saying that they are mobilizing, lobbying, and building alliances within the ruling party to make it a reality.

“We believe women have all it takes, and we are doing all that is necessary to achieve this aim,” Mopelola affirmed.