Kukah faces criticism over shift in stance on religious persecution

Bishop Matthew Kukah

By Juliet Umeh

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has come under criticism for what some describe as a change in his position on the issue of religious persecution in Nigeria.

Civil rights activist, Dr. Thompson Udenwa, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, faulted Bishop Kukah’s recent comments, saying they appeared to contrast with his previous advocacy for stronger international measures against Nigeria over alleged religious intolerance and attacks on Christian communities.

Dr. Udenwa recalled that Bishop Kukah had previously urged the United States Government to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) following reports of church burnings and targeted violence against Christians in parts of the North and Middle Belt.

He expressed concern that the cleric’s latest remarks suggested an inconsistency that could affect the credibility of religious advocacy.

Udenwa’s reaction followed Bishop Kukah’s comments at the launch of the Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) 2025 World Report on Religious Freedom held on October 21, 2025, at the Augustinianum Hall, Vatican City.

At the event, Bishop Kukah acknowledged Nigeria’s security and governance challenges but advised the international community against imposing sanctions or isolating the country diplomatically.

“Designating my country, Nigeria, a Country of Concern will only make our work in dialogue among religious leaders and the state even harder. It will only increase tensions, sow doubt, and allow criminals and perpetrators of violence to exploit the situation,” Bishop Kukah said.

While noting Kukah’s emphasis on dialogue, Udenwa argued that such a position might discourage accountability for repeated attacks on faith communities. He stressed that religious leaders should remain consistent and principled in their advocacy.

He added, however, that Bishop Kukah’s current position could serve as a positive step if it helps correct negative perceptions about Nigeria in the international community.