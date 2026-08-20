Christian elders back US concerns over persecution, Nigeria’s security crisis

US President Donald Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. (Photo by Kenny HOLSTON / POOL / AFP)

— Says lives of Christians, Muslims, traditional worshippers matter

By Chimaibi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Christian Elders and Professionals Consultative Council of Nigeria (CEPCCN) has expressed support for concerns raised by the United States over the safety of Christian communities and the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

The group, however, stressed that all Nigerian lives were equally valuable, irrespective of religious affiliation, saying Christians, Muslims and traditional religious practitioners deserved protection from violence.

The position was contained in a statement by the National Chairman of CEPCCN, His Lordship Bishop Alpha Justice Ikpeama, titled: “CEPCCN Reacts to US Concerns Over Christian Persecution and Nigeria Security Crisis: A Call for Urgent Protection of Citizens, Accountability, Strategic Partnership and National Unity.”

The council said every credible report of killings, persecution, kidnapping or displacement of Nigerians deserved serious attention, while specifically condemning attacks against Christians, churches, clergy and Christian communities because of their faith.

It said: “CEPCCN believes that every credible concern about the killing, persecution, kidnapping or displacement of Nigerian citizens deserves serious attention.

“The Council particularly condemns attacks against Christians, churches, clergy and Christian communities because of their faith.”

The group, however, cautioned against presenting the protection of Christians as being in conflict with the protection of Muslims or other religious groups.

“CEPCCN affirms that every Nigerian life is sacred, be it Christians, Muslims or traditional religious practitioners and other vulnerable citizens must equally be protected.

“The fundamental responsibility for protecting Nigerian citizens rests with the Nigerian State,” it said.

The council expressed concern over attacks on Christian communities, churches, clergy, families and other vulnerable populations in areas affected by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence.

It called for thorough investigation of attacks motivated by religious identity and the prosecution of perpetrators, insisting that no Nigerian should be killed, kidnapped, displaced or intimidated because of religion, ethnicity, community or political identity.

CEPCCN urged the government to strengthen intelligence gathering, early-warning systems, rapid response, community protection and the prosecution of perpetrators of violence.

“Christian lives must be protected. Religious freedom must be defended. Human dignity must be respected,” it said.

The group maintained that Nigeria’s security challenges were complex, involving terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, organised crime, communal tensions and other factors, and therefore required a citizen-centred approach.

It said: “Protect Christians. Protect Muslims. Protect traditional communities. Protect every Nigerian. Justice must be universal, and the value of human life must never depend upon religious identity.”

The council also urged the Federal Government to respond to legitimate international concerns through engagement rather than confrontation.

It welcomed constructive cooperation with responsible international partners, particularly where such partnerships could strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to protect citizens and combat terrorism.

CEPCCN noted that recent US-Nigeria engagement had focused on counter-terrorism, intelligence cooperation, military training and broader security partnerships.

It called for stronger cooperation in intelligence sharing, technology, training, equipment, counter-terrorism assistance, humanitarian support and institutional capacity building.

The council said such partnerships should ultimately strengthen Nigeria’s ability to protect all its citizens and restore confidence in the country’s security architecture.