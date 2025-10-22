Kogi/Ondo: Okai commends DSS on proactive intelligence gathering

…tasks military, others to be more responsive

Comrade Usman Okai Austin has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for its professionalism, vigilance, and commitment to national security through timely and credible intelligence gathering.

In a statement personally signed on Wednesday, Okai described the DSS as a key institution in safeguarding lives and property across the country, particularly through its coordination with sister security agencies such as the Nigerian Army, Police, and Civil Defence Corps.

He referenced the Service’s recent alert to the Nigerian Army over an alleged plan by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to launch coordinated attacks on communities in Ondo and Kogi States, noting that such proactive intelligence reflects the DSS’s efficiency and dedication to national safety.

“We have observed with satisfaction the level of professionalism and intelligence coordination demonstrated by the Department of State Services,” Okai said. “Their prompt alert on possible ISWAP activities in Ondo and Kogi shows their commitment to preventing threats to internal security.”

Okai, however, called on other security agencies to act swiftly on intelligence shared by the DSS, emphasising that timely response is crucial to preventing potential threats. He urged state governors to hold regular security meetings with the heads of the Army and other relevant agencies to enhance coordination and ensure that public assurances are matched with visible security action.

“The DSS remains a credible and professional intelligence agency that has earned the trust of Nigerians,” he said. “We call on the military and other security outfits to treat every DSS report with the urgency it deserves to prevent avoidable crises.”

He also appealed to the governors of Ondo and Kogi States to engage closely with security chiefs in their domains, strengthen community-level intelligence, and reassure residents through proactive measures.

Okai reaffirmed his support for the DSS and other national security institutions, urging Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that can help tackle insecurity.

“I commend the DSS for their proactive approach to intelligence gathering and their consistent dedication to the protection of our nation,” Okai said. “With better inter-agency collaboration, Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges.”