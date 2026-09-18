Police tighten security in Anambra schools

Anambra State Police Command has commenced enhanced security deployment to schools and strategic locations across the state, as schools resume for the new academic session.

Spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this yesterday, said the operation, in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s Safe School Initiative, was coordinated under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Harrison Oruruo.

He said the exercise involved the deployment of Police personnel, sister security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to designated schools and strategic locations across the state.

“The deployment is aimed at strengthening security around educational institutions, sensitising pupils and students on personal safety and security awareness.”

assisting school children with safe road crossing, and providing other necessary policing services to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment.

“The command is also using the exercise to strengthen collaboration among the police, school authorities, teachers, parents, guardians, host communities and other stakeholders towards the early identification, prevention and prompt response to security threats around schools.

“Personnel deployed for the exercise have been directed to maintain high-visibility presence, monitor activities within and around school environments, assist pupils and students, particularly during peak arrival and closing periods, and respond promptly to security concerns,” he added.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, has reiterated the command’s commitment to the safety and protection of children, teachers, school authorities and other members of the school community.

He urged school authorities, parents, guardians and students to remain vigilant.

and promptly report suspicious persons, activities or emerging security concerns to the Police or other appropriate security agencies.