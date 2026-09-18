KASU-ASUU suspends strike after Kaduna approves agreement

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Kaduna State University, KASU, chapter, has suspended its ongoing strike following the approval by the Kaduna State Government of the implementation and domestication of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement for academic staff of the institution.

The union announced the suspension in a statement issued after its congress at the 1,000-Seater Auditorium of KASU.

The statement, signed by KASU-ASUU Chairman, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi, and Secretary, Comrade Silas Amos Bakut, said implementation of the agreement would commence in October 2026.

The union also disclosed that the university’s Governing Council and Management had approved the payment of accrued nine-month arrears covering January to September 2026.

It said the approvals followed engagements between the union, Kaduna State Government, the university’s Governing Council and Management over the implementation of the 2025 FGN-ASUU agreement, particularly the new conditions of service for academic staff in Nigerian universities.

According to the union, the development would help restore stability and industrial harmony at the university, while improving staff welfare, retention and productivity.

Following the approvals, the ASUU-KASU congress unanimously resolved to accept the offers and suspend the strike with effect from 12:01am on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The union commended the Kaduna State Governor and Visitor to KASU for approving the implementation of the agreement, describing the decision as a demonstration of commitment to staff welfare and the development of the university.

ASUU-KASU also praised members of the government negotiation team for their dedication and prompt attention to the issues raised during the negotiations.

It similarly commended the university management for providing relevant information, documents and support that contributed to resolving the dispute.

The union particularly praised the government and university management for what it described as patience, restraint and respect for due process throughout the industrial action.

It said neither the union nor its members were subjected to threats or intimidation during the dispute, adding that it was allowed to exhaust its established internal procedures for commencing and suspending the strike.

The union described the approach as a positive demonstration of respect for due process, constructive engagement and healthy industrial relations.

The lecturers also expressed readiness to welcome students back to the classrooms and thanked students, stakeholders and members of the public for their patience and support during the dispute.

“Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta,” the statement concluded.