Kennedy Nnadi champions sustainable infrastructure roadmaps at Innovate Africa Conference 2025

By Kenneth Oboh

The Innovate Africa Conference 2025, held at the ECOWAS Center in Abuja, brought together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the continent to stimulate dialogue, forge partnerships, and translate ideas into tangible actions across sectors such as digital innovation, economic diversification, creative tourism, health, and security. The conference aims to celebrate African excellence, amplify local innovation, and inspire transformation from within.

Among the key speakers was Dr. Kennedy Nnadi, CEO of Pennek USA and Nigeria, nation builder, TEDx speaker, and recipient of the U.S. President Lifetime Achievement Award.

He delivered a compelling session on the importance of sustainable infrastructure roadmaps for Africa.

“One thing I always stress is the need for sustainable roadmaps in Africa. Infrastructure cannot rely on short-term leadership; every transition of power must build on a clear, actionable plan that ensures continuity and lasting progress,” Dr. Nnadi said.

Dr. Nnadi emphasized that true development is achieved when systems outlive individuals. “True nation-building goes beyond projects or personal ambition. It requires systems that outlive individuals, enabling successive leaders to execute, improve, and sustain long-term visions for development and growth,” he added.

The conference also featured keynote speeches by Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and Founder of the New Nigeria Group.

Minister Wike called for a shift from transactional to transformational leadership, urging African leaders to move beyond patronage-based governance toward visionary and accountable leadership. “Africa stands at a historic crossroads. We are blessed with immense natural wealth, youthful energy, and creativity, yet we face weak institutions, infrastructural decay, poverty, and unemployment.

“How can a continent so richly endowed remain so constrained?” Wike asked, highlighting the urgent need for systemic reform.

Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa echoed the call for leadership transformation, warning that political power in many African nations is often captured through loyalty or financial support rather than competence and character.

He advocated a transformation of political structures to promote inclusivity, innovation, and investment. Key reforms he suggested include decentralization, merit-based governance, youth empowerment, and strict enforcement of term limits to ensure leaders are accountable and visionary.

Dr. Nnadi further stressed the role of strategic planning in unlocking Africa’s potential. “Africa has immense potential, but without strategic planning, our resources and creativity cannot translate into meaningful progress. Leaders must prioritize continuity, accountability, and a roadmap that guides every decision toward shared prosperity,” he said. His insights reinforced the conference’s central message that sustainable development and long-term growth require deliberate, actionable strategies that survive political transitions.

Uloma Onyebuchi, co-founder of Innovate Africa, described the conference as a movement dedicated to celebrating African excellence, amplifying local innovation, and inspiring transformation from within. She noted that governance that inspires trust, leadership that empowers communities, and technology that connects citizens are critical to Africa’s growth.

With Dr. Kennedy Nnadi at the forefront of the conversation, alongside insights from Minister Nyesom Wike and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, the Innovate Africa Conference 2025 highlighted how vision, continuity, and actionable roadmaps can drive Africa toward sustainable development and shared prosperity.