Katsina to join NSITF’s employees compensation scheme

The Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, has pledged his administration’s full support for the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, in advancing workers’ welfare, safety, and social protection across the state.



Governor Radda made the pledge when he paid a courtesy visit to the NSITF corporate headquarters in Abuja.



He was received by the Managing Director and Chief Executive of NSITF, Oluwaseun Mayomi Faleye, alongside Executive Directors — Administration, Samaila Abdu; Operations, Mrs. Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay; and Finance and Investments, Mr. Ayodele Olufemi — as well as members of the Board.



Welcoming the governor, Faleye commended his visit and reiterated the Fund’s renewed commitment to building a more productive Nigeria through the promotion of workplace safety and social security for all categories of workers.



According to him, compliance with the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) remains low among states and local governments, a situation he described as “worrisome” due to its implications for workers’ welfare and national productivity.



He appealed to the governor to ensure that Katsina State and its local governments fully comply with the scheme for the benefit of public servants and the overall efficiency of the state workforce.



“The NSITF is working tirelessly to make workplaces safer and to ensure that every Nigerian worker is protected against occupational hazards. We look forward to Katsina joining this drive for national compliance,” the MD said.



Responding, Governor Radda commended the leadership of the Fund for its efforts to promote the welfare of Nigerian workers and assured that Katsina State would partner with the NSITF to improve safety standards and ensure that public servants in the state are covered under the social insurance scheme.



He explained that part of his visit was to assess the performance of Barrister Samaila Abdu, the newly appointed Executive Director of Administration at NSITF and an indigene of Katsina State.



Radda said it was his practice to visit indigenes of the state holding federal positions to show support and ensure they represent Katsina well at the national level.



In his remarks, Faleye lauded Abdu’s contributions to the Fund, describing him as a dedicated administrator who has added significant value to the new management’s reform agenda.



Governor Radda reiterated his administration’s resolve to prioritize workers’ welfare, saying:

“We will continue to support initiatives that protect our workers and enhance productivity. Katsina is ready to align with NSITF’s mission for a safer and more secure workforce.”