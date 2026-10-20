2027: Tinubu deserves second term, Aiyedatiwa says

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described President Bola Tinubu as a phenomenon who has demonstrated courage and vision in repositioning Nigeria, saying he deserves re-election in 2027.

Aiyedatiwa spoke in Akure during the inauguration of the Ondo State chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, where 26 campaign buses were unveiled for grassroots mobilisation across the state’s 26 constituencies.

The delegation, which visited the Government House, the Council of Obas Secretariat and Democracy Park, was led by Chief Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, who represented the movement’s convener and Director-General, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

Aiyedatiwa commended the movement for its nationwide expansion, noting that it started in Delta State, the convener’s home state, before extending to all 36 states of the federation.

He said the door-to-door approach was critical to tackling voter apathy by familiarising ordinary Nigerians with the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC) before election day.

“As someone who is also a grassroots politician, door-to-door campaigning has a way of making people aware of what is happening, and on election day they will come out because the name of Mr President will not be new to them,” he said.

The governor praised Tinubu’s reforms, citing fuel subsidy removal, economic stabilisation, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Badagry-Sokoto Highway and the student loan scheme as examples of the administration’s initiatives.

He said the Nigerian Education Loan Fund would widen access to university education and promote human capital development.

“When a nation is fully educated, you have delivered that nation from poverty and ignorance,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa attributed his administration’s capacity to execute infrastructure projects partly to the Federal Government’s reforms, which he said had increased allocations to states.

He stressed that national development must extend beyond Abuja to all states, adding that Ondo was open to support groups working for Tinubu’s re-election.

The governor, however, said the state already had mobilisation structures comprising party organisations, local government and local council development area structures, transport workers, artisans and other groups to complement the movement’s efforts.

He commended the provision of the 26 buses and assured the coordinators of government support, including an enabling environment and adequate security for their campaign activities across the state.

Earlier, Pondi said the buses would take the campaign to homes, churches, mosques, markets and riverine communities across Ondo State to educate residents on why they should vote for Tinubu on January 16, 2027.

He charged members of the movement to mobilise more than one million votes for the President in the state.

Also speaking, APC State Chairman, Kolawole Babatunde, said the party had structures in place to secure substantial votes for Tinubu.

The movement’s National Coordinator, Comrade Sunday Asuko, described Tinubu as the best option for Nigeria and urged voters to demand records of achievement from opposition politicians.

At the Council of Obas Secretariat, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, who spoke on behalf of traditional rulers, assured Tinubu of Ondo State’s support, saying the President was their son and deserved their backing.

The monarch also commended Aiyedatiwa’s administration for its efforts to improve public welfare.

He described fuel subsidy removal as a necessary reform that had made more resources available to state governments for development, reducing their dependence on the Federal Government.