Kaduna Govt, Sightsavers eliminate trachoma

— After Decade-Long Battle Against Preventable Blindness

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government, in partnership with Sightsavers International, has officially declared the elimination of trachoma — one of the world’s leading causes of preventable blindness — as a public health problem.

The milestone marks a major success in Nigeria’s fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and brings relief to thousands who once faced the risk of vision loss.

Speaking at the official closeout ceremony in Kaduna, Dr. Teyil Wamyil Mshelia, Country Coordinator for Trachoma with Sightsavers, said the achievement resulted from years of coordinated effort among government agencies, development partners, and local communities.

“Kaduna State holds a special place in Sightsavers’ history, being one of the first regions globally where we began operations over seven decades ago,” Dr. Mshelia noted. “With the elimination of trachoma here, we celebrate one of our greatest public health victories. Progress is also being made toward eliminating onchocerciasis and lymphatic filariasis.”

Between 2017 and 2023, more than 500,000 residents received preventive treatment, while 700 people benefited from corrective eye surgeries. The success, according to Mshelia, was driven by community engagement, public education, and the training of health workers and traditional leaders.

Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Health, Dr. Aishatu Abubakar Sadiq, described the achievement as a “landmark public health milestone” and evidence of the government’s commitment to disease control.

She recalled that Kaduna began its fight against trachoma in 2013 after a statewide survey identified Igabi and 11 other Local Government Areas as endemic. The state implemented the WHO-endorsed SAFE strategy — Surgery, Antibiotics, Facial Cleanliness, and Environmental Improvement — with support from the Federal Ministry of Health and Sightsavers.

Through the initiative, 558,761 residents in Igabi LGA received drug treatment, and 683 corrective surgeries were carried out across affected communities. Other efforts included the training of ophthalmic nurses as TT surgeons, the drilling of boreholes to improve water access, and the deployment of thousands of community health volunteers.

Dr. Sadiq commended Governor Uba Sani for sustaining healthcare investment and praised the Federal Ministry of Health and partners for their technical and financial support. She emphasized the need for continued vigilance through surveillance, hygiene promotion, and public sensitization.

Trachoma is an infectious eye disease caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, spread through contact with eye discharge, contaminated items, or flies. Repeated infections can cause scarring of the inner eyelid and, if untreated, lead to blindness.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), trachoma remains a major infectious cause of blindness globally, responsible for visual impairment in nearly two million people, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Kaduna’s elimination of trachoma as a public health concern represents both a state-level victory and a contribution to global efforts to end avoidable blindness.