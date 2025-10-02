Kabiru Masari, The Political Masterstroke

By Bamidele Atoyebi

Until he was appointed a placeholder while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was waltzing his way to power, the name was as silent as his personality, taciturn but focused, operating under the radar, but the eyes of the headhunter had him in focus. That’s one of the strong points of a leader…the ability to select a value team.

Masari continued to set tongues wagging until the issue of who would be Vice President to run with the leader was settled, and like the shadow he cherishes, he stepped aside and disappeared from the radar, which made people wonder the type of character he was.

Masari had one thing going for him, like water, he neither contends nor confronts, he rather keeps his course and focus, a rare and uncommon strategist, but not raising his voice, the political firmament moved on as if he was not there.

Fast forward to his appointment as Special Adviser to the President on political matters, and his ways once again yielded a paradigm shift in political harvest that has left the nation reeling and trotting to catch up.

The effectiveness of Masari in his post has become a rare justification of a round peg in a round hole, which, before long, started like wildfire, pushing everything and everyone in one direction.

To date, many people are wrongly accusing President Tinubu of coercing opposition to join him without knowing that the strategist is Masari, who has calmly and quietly worked behind the scenes in his usual manner to hone ways and means of winning others for the President with astounding success.

This manifested in a tsunami of defections into the ruling party, which has swept all corners of Nigeria, bringing with it defections from ward levels to local councils, state legislature, governors, national assembly members and all manner of ranks to the extent that fears have gripped the opposition that the regime of Tinubu was aiming for a one-party state in the country.

Masari’s.strategies.from his near silent office has further stoked fears among those who seldom can understand what is going on that the President wanted to transit into a lifetime leader by staying beyond his constitutionally given terms without knowing that the secret was in the strategy of Masari who has the proper understanding of Nigeria’s politics was pulling the right strings while the President has given him free hand to handle the affairs of his office. The fact is that the duo of the President and Masari is a perfect political combinations that achieve results, thereby making assurance doubly sure of the President’s reelection is a foregone conclusion.

Another top score of Masari is that his method of dispute resolutions for inter and intra-party affairs is top-notch and wins the undecided as well as opposition to the side of the President.

Masari has shown that there are people with near esoteric political understanding, but calmly and quietly operating outside the corridors of power and in the shadows.

With men of such capacity in the President’s team, it can only get better, while opposition will be left reeling , looking for what hit them, while the President Surges ahead to take the crown.

Bamidele Atoyebi, National Coordinator of Accountability and Policy Monitoring and Publisher at Unfiltered and Mining Reporting.

