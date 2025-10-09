Jaiz Bank reaffirms commitment to ethical financing, economic empowerment

By Adetutu Audu

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest financial institution, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting customers’ financial aspirations through ethical and value-driven banking solutions aimed at empowering Nigerians.

The Bank made this known recently during the unveiling of its new corporate identity in Abuja, where it restated its mission to provide inclusive financial services that foster growth for individuals, families, and businesses.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Corporate Communication, Halima Ishaq, said the rebranding reflects the Bank’s enduring commitment to ethical finance and customer empowerment.

“Jaiz Bank continues to deliver on its founding principle—ethical finance that works hand in hand with customers, not against them,” Ishaq said.

“We built a bank on values, not exploitation. Those values haven’t changed. Our new brand theme, ‘With You for Life,’ reflects that ongoing commitment.”

She explained that Jaiz Bank operates a unique non-interest financing model where every product is tied to tangible assets, designed to help customers achieve their goals without the burden of interest.

According to her, “From education to energy, housing to mobility, Jaiz Bank’s services continue to make everyday aspirations possible.”

Highlighting some of the Bank’s products, Ishaq said: “Ijara Service supports Nigerians with school fees, rent, and medical expenses through deferred, interest-free payments.”

“EnerJaiz Finance makes solar power accessible to homes and businesses, easing upfront costs while promoting clean, renewable energy,” she explained.

She also informed that the Auto Murabaha enables individuals and families to own vehicles through transparent, asset-backed financing.

On Digital Services, Ishaq said, it combines tradition with technology, offering mobile banking and seamless transfers that make financial transactions simpler and more convenient.

“Our goal is to continue being a true partner to our customers — empowering them to live better, achieve more, and contribute to national development,” she stated.

Ishaq assured customers that Jaiz Bank remains committed to walking with them through every stage of life’s journey.