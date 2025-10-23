ISWAP terror threat: Ondo, Kogi govts reassure citizens of safety

ISWAP members

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West & Boluwaji Obahopo

AKURE — The Ondo and Kogi state governments yesterday responded to threats of attacks by the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, assuring the people that there are no causes for alarm.

It will be recalled that the Department of State Services, DSS, on Tuesday raised an alarm of an imminent terrorist attack on some communities in the two states by the terrorist group.

The secret police had in a confidential memo dated October 20, 2025, addressed to the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Owena Cantonment, Akure, warned that credible intelligence confirmed plans by the insurgents to launch coordinated assaults on several communities.

Signed by HI Kana, Director of Security, DSS, Ondo State Command, the memo specifically listed Eriti-Akoko and Oyin-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area as well as Owo town Local Government Area as potential targets.

A similar memo was sent to Kogi State where representatives of farmers assured the state command of the DSS of timely and accurate information to aid its operations, while traditional rulers highlighted the importance of border communities adjoining Ekiti and Kogi states in curbing cross-border threats.

Consequently, the Ondo State government in a statement by the Information and Orientation Commissioner, ldowu Ajanaku, in Akure yesterday, said it is aware of the “recent security alert memo of the State Security Services addressed to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Akure regarding a possible terrorist attack in some parts of the state, which got leaked to the media.’

Ajanaku, said: “The leaked memo is part of regular intelligence reports that are routinely shared among security agencies and the government.

“Such reports are a normal part of security operations, aimed at identifying and preventing potential threats.

“These intelligence reports often contain varying levels of threat assessment and are used in joint operations by security agencies to enhance vigilance and take proactive measures.’’

The government assured the public that “these reports are being acted upon by government and relevant security agencies, and necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety and security.

“The emphasis remains on maintaining vigilance and cooperation between security agencies and government to prevent and respond to any potential threats.

“We urge all residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

“We want to reassure you that every measure is being taken to prevent any attack in Ondo State. Ondo State government, led by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, is in constant contact with security agencies and is taking several steps to protect residents, especially those in border communities, so that Ondo State can remain one of the safest states in the country.’’

Ajanaku appealed “to residents to remain calm, go about their normal daily activities, refrain from taking laws into their hands, cooperate with security agencies and provide any information that may help prevent any threat in any part of the state.”

Don’t panic, Kogi govt assures residents

On its part, Kogi State government urged residents of the state to remain calm and be vigilant following reports of the planned terrorist attacks.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement yesterday, described the intelligence report as a step towards victory, noting that it demonstrated the proactive work of the Department of State Services, DSS, and other security agencies in protecting Nigerians from criminal elements.

“The report itself is evidence that our security agencies are alive to their responsibilities. We commend the DSS for its vigilance and for providing early intelligence capable of preventing such evil plans from being executed,” the statement read.

The commissioner assured citizens that the state government is working closely with the DSS, the Nigerian Army, the Police, and other relevant security formations to ensure that every terrorist attempt was completely foiled before it could threaten lives or property.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has made security of lives and property a top priority of his administration. Strategic security measures have been reinforced across the state, and surveillance has been intensified, especially around border communities,” Fanwo added.

He urged residents to go about their normal businesses without fear but asked them to remain security-conscious and report any suspicious movement or persons to the nearest security agency.

“The government will protect the people at all costs. We will not allow criminals or terror groups to disrupt the peace and progress we have built.

“Kogi remains one of the safest states in Nigeria, and we intend to keep it that way,” the commissioner added.

Recall that ISWAP and its Boko Haram counterpart had, in recent times, intensified their operations in the North East of the country, especially Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, killing many, including security agents.

This is the first time the group is extending its operations to the western part of the country, Ondo State specifically, where armed herdsmen had been very active, killing and kidnapping people for ransom.