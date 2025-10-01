Independence Day: Nigeria shall rise again, Prophet Samuel declares

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary, Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel, founder of Shiloh Word Chapel Abuja, has issued a goodwill message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the nation, declaring that “Nigeria shall rise again” and prophesying a decade of restoration and renewal for the country.

In his message, Prophet Samuel hailed Nigeria’s endurance through six and a half decades of challenges as a sign of divine preservation, while emphasizing that the future requires leaders who embody righteousness, integrity, and the fear of God.

“Nigeria is not a mistake. At 65, this nation carries scars of battle, but also seeds of greatness. I declare by the Spirit of the Lord — Nigeria shall rise again! The next decade will be one of restoration, renewal, and rising influence across Africa and the world,” he said.

Addressing President Tinubu, Prophet Samuel urged him to view his leadership as “a divine assignment, not just a political mandate,” adding: “Rule with justice, stand firm for righteousness, heal the divides of this nation, and heaven will back your leadership. History will not forget the president who restored hope to Nigeria.”

The cleric also called on Nigerians to unite beyond tribal and religious lines, reject corruption, and embrace prayer as a national tool for renewal. “The destiny of Nigeria is not in the hands of politicians alone; it is in the hands of her people. Let us pray, let us unite, let us build. A nation that kneels before God cannot fall before men,” he stated.

He concluded his message with a prophetic blessing: “I speak peace upon our borders, prosperity upon our economy, and unity upon our people. Nigeria will not fail. Nigeria will not fall. Nigeria shall rise again.”