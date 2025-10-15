Imo Attorney General urges police to record confessional statements on video

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State, Barr. Paul Obinatu, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to fully implement Section 18 of the Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), which provides that confessional statements should be recorded on video or made in the presence of a private legal practitioner.

Obinatu made the call on Monday during a two-day workshop on Capacity Strengthening for Policing, Law Enforcement, and Judicial Stakeholders on the Administration of Criminal Justice Law in Imo State, organized by the CLEEN Foundation.

The event brought together participants from the judiciary, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and civil society organizations.

Represented by the State Solicitor-General, Mrs. Gloria Egwuagu, the Attorney General noted that failure to comply with the provision often undermines the admissibility of confessional statements during trial.

He described the ACJL as the bedrock of effective justice administration in the state and urged all relevant stakeholders to ensure strict adherence to its provisions.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, represented by Mr. Peter Agbo, said the workshop was long overdue and expressed optimism that its outcome would strengthen collaboration between the police, the correctional service, and the judiciary.

Also speaking, the Comptroller of Correctional Service in the state, Mr. Michael Okorie, stated that proper implementation of the ACJL would help reduce congestion in correctional facilities.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, Mr. Peter Maduoma, said the workshop was part of a nationwide programme covering 12 states.

He explained that the objective was to deepen understanding of the ACJL, enhance inter-agency collaboration, and develop strategies to tackle challenges such as trial delays, custodial congestion, and rights violations.