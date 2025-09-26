Plateau boosts justice access with EU-backed Police Duty Solicitors Scheme training

The Lawyers and Police officers in attendance

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A two-day capacity-building workshop has brought together duty solicitors, volunteer lawyers, and Police officers in Plateau State to improve the effective delivery of the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS).

The training, organized by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC), was funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

It aimed to deepen understanding and strengthen collaboration between legal practitioners and law-enforcement officers.

Convener of the Duty Solicitors Network (DSN), Bayo Akinlade who was the Lead facilitator, explained that PDSS provides free legal services to suspects at police stations to prevent unlawful detention, decongest correctional facilities, and ensure speedy trials.

“This refresher training allows lawyers and police officers to exchange best practices and adapt them to Nigeria’s diverse contexts. Through our national network, participants will continue to receive mentoring and share experiences long after the workshop ends,” Akinlade said.

He noted that sustaining the scheme goes beyond donor support, and stressed, “Funding and public awareness are critical. People must know their rights, and lawyers need encouragement to champion the rule of law even when resources are limited.”

Stephen Adeiyongo, Plateau State Coordinator of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, whose office co-organized the programme, highlighted the legal foundation for PDSS.

He cited Force Order 20, introduced in 2017, which permits duty solicitors and volunteer lawyers to intervene on behalf of suspects in police custody.

“This order ensures that no suspect remains in detention without legal representation,” Adeiyongo said, adding that refresher courses keep practitioners updated and expand the pool of trained solicitors.

According to Adeiyongo, “Many cases are now resolved thereby reducing congestion in courts and correctional centres,” and plans are underway to increase public awareness through radio jingles and media partnerships.

Morgan Dung, Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Jos branch and Chair of its Human Rights Committee, described the training as “timely and germane,” emphasising that access to justice is vital to prevent miscarriages of justice.

Participants were reminded of key Administrative and Criminal Justice Law, ACJL priorities which include upholding the rule of law, ensuring equal treatment of suspects, promoting restorative justice, and countering indiscriminate arrests.

Police officers in attendance were urged to maintain neutrality, professionalism, and close cooperation with duty solicitors to protect citizens’ rights.

By reinforcing the PDSS, organizers and stakeholders believe Plateau State is taking a significant step toward a more transparent and humane criminal justice system that balances public safety with the fundamental rights of suspects.