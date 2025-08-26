Justice must be gender impartial to retain credibility – Attorney General

Justice Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), has emphasised the need for justice to be fair, gender-neutral, and applied without bias to retain credibility.

Fagbemi made this statement at the inauguration of a project titled “Strengthening Right-Based Approach to Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) Framework and Advancing Women, Peace and Security (WPS) in Nigeria” on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by Cleen Foundation in partnership with the Norwegian Government through the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Abuja.

The project, which aims to strengthen the justice system and gender governance, is being implemented in 12 states, with effective operationalisation in Imo, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa states.

The AGF, represented by Mr David Emmanuel, Assistant Director, Ministry of Justice, said that there was a need to strengthen justice delivery, enhance accountability, and ensure protection of citizens’ rights.

These, he said, remained central to Nigeria’s justice system.

“The project being inaugurated is both timely and strategic as it seeks to advance two critical objectives: the full implementation of the ACJA in 12 states of the federation and the effective operationalisation of the women, peace, and security agenda in five states.

“The Act has already proven to be a transformative legal framework at the federal level, and extending its full application across the states will further deepen respect for human rights, promote spirituality, and reduce the incidence of prolonged detention.

“The effective operationalisation of the women, peace, and security agenda in five states speaks to our recognition of the critical role women play in peace building, conflict resolution, and promotion of inclusive governance,” he said.

The AGF stated that the Federal Ministry of Justice remained committed to supporting initiatives that promote the rule of law, protect human dignity, and entrench a rights-based approach in governance.

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adejumo, noted that justice would lose its credibility when tilted in favour of or against any gender.

He stated that upholding gender neutrality in the administration of justice was essential to strengthening the rule of law, ensuring equal rights, and promoting public trust in the judiciary.

“Over the years, justice has been perceived by many as being more responsive or favourable to men.

“This assertion, albeit subjective, is based on the presumption that the predominant manifestation of gender inequality in the justice sector finds expression in the discrimination against and exclusion of women from the justice system.

“Consequently, to change the foregoing perception within society and in order for justice systems world over to be truly inclusive and fair, cognizance must be given to the lived realities of both men and women alike,” Adejumo said.

The administrator said that increased consideration had been given to the distinctive experiences of women, especially in conflicts, as well as their roles in peacebuilding, as reflected in several international and national laws, policies, and resolutions.

He called on judicial officers and stakeholders to guard against stereotypes or prejudices that might influence legal outcomes, reiterating that justice must be guided strictly by facts, evidence, and the law.

Adejumo also affirmed the judiciary’s commitment to promoting equity, fairness, and impartiality for all citizens, irrespective of gender.

Mr. Svein Baera, the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, was represented by Ms. Michelle Hovi, Acting Chargé d’Affaires at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Abuja, who said Norway was proud to support initiatives that promote peace, justice, and inclusive societies.

Baera commended Cleen Foundation for advancing accountability, good governance, and community engagement, which aligned with Norway’s shared values and commitment to strengthening democratic institutions.

“This launch marks not only the beginning of a project, but also a continuation of our partnership with Nigerian civil society.

“We are happy to be part of this project that seeks to strengthen and promote the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act as well as the Women, Peace and Security Agenda across different states in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr. Peter Maduoma, the Acting Executive Director of the Cleen Foundation, stated that the project, which focuses on administering the ACJA frameworks and advancing women, peace, and security, aims to ensure improved access to justice.

According to him, the project will strengthen accountability within the criminal justice system and promote the active participation of women in peace-building and security processes across the country.

Maduoma said that the foundation would leverage its extensive experience in security sector reform and gender-responsive interventions to deliver on the project in all selected states.

He also said that plans were underway to expand the project to accommodate more states in the future.

“We are confident that working with our strategic partners at the national, sub-national and local levels, this intervention will consolidate previous efforts while strategically addressing critical gaps in the implementation of the ACJA,” he said.

