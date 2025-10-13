I’m going blind, native doctor cries out from detention

By Mathew Johnson

A close associate of the detained Anambra native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwa Aki, has raised the alarm over his deteriorating health, alleging that the spiritualist is going blind while in detention.

The associate, who requested anonymity, said she recently spoke with Akwa Okuko from an undisclosed detention centre, where he complained of worsening eyesight and pleaded for urgent medical care and a fair hearing.

According to her, Akwa Okuko said his ordeal began on February 8, 2025, after an invitation by a senior Anambra government official over his traditional practice known as Okeite—a “Pot of Fortune” used for prayers of health and prosperity, which he insists forbids human blood.

He alleged that his home in Oba, Idemili South LGA, was searched without a warrant and that some spiritual items were seized. He also lamented that his businesses had suffered due to his detention.

“I have been in custody for months and my health is deteriorating. I am losing my sight and I need urgent medical attention. I am innocent of the allegations,” he reportedly said.

Civil groups and rights advocates have appealed to Governor Charles Soludo to ensure due process and access to healthcare for the detainee.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Anthony Nwigwe, described the prolonged detention as worrisome, stressing that the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and association.

He urged the Anambra Government to handle issues involving traditional worshippers with fairness and within the bounds of the law.