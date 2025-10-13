IDDRR: Stakeholders urge investment in disaster resilience

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, PLASEMA in collaboration with other partners have reaffirmed the commitments to build a more resilience State as the stakeholders came together to mark the 2025 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) with a public awareness road walk in Jos.

The event held on Monday to promote coordinated action among government agencies, development partners, and communities in the State, and beyond, saw the stakeholders advocating for sustainable financing and policy reforms that prioritise resilience in disaster risk reduction.

Addressing journalists shortly after the walk, the Executive Secretary of PLASEMA, Sunday Abdu, called on all stakeholders to invest in resilience through sustainable infrastructure, disaster education, and climate-smart initiatives, stressing that the cost of inaction far outweighs the cost of preparedness.

He emphasised that building resilience is a shared responsibility requiring the collaboration of government agencies, communities, civil society, traditional institutions, the media, and the private sector.

This year’s global theme, “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters,” highlighted the urgent need to shift from reactive responses to proactive prevention through environmental protection, early warning systems, and improved stakeholder coordination, and Abdu announced that his agency has stepped up efforts to enhance coordination and improve disaster response.

He disclosed ongoing initiatives including awareness campaigns in all 17 LGAs on flood preparedness and safe building practices, capacity-building workshops for local responders and volunteers, partnerships with schools and youth groups to promote environmental stewardship, tree planting, support for internally displaced persons (IDPs), and enhanced collaboration with security agencies and humanitarian actors.

Other stakeholders including the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Centre for Gospel Health and Development (CeGHaD), the Plateau State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (PLASEMSAS), Security Agencies, the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC), the Nigerian Red Cross, Federal Fire Service, and others, stressed that community resilience begins with preparedness, collective action, continuous engagement, investment, and inclusive planning for a disaster-ready future.

Also speaking during the event, Nansik Onu of CeGHaD called for the full inclusion of persons with disabilities in all disaster risk reduction efforts, stressing that resilience must be inclusive and responsive to the needs of vulnerable populations who often face increased risk during emergencies.

Kehinde Ajayi, Manager of the Emergency Communication Centre, encouraged the public to make use of the 112 National Emergency Toll-Free Number to report emergencies, noting that quick access to help can save lives in situations such as flooding, fire outbreaks, or violent conflict.

NEMA, the Federal Fire Service, the Nigerian Red Cross presented incident equipment show, demonstrated fire drill, and basic first aid as the National Orientation Agency, emphasised the need for citizens to avoid building on waterways.