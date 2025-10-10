I won’t be confrontational, I’ll engage constructively, new NYCN President, Isah promises

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The newly elected President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Comrade Babangida Onimisi Isah, has said that his leadership style will depart from being confrontational but engage constructively in a bid to give youth the sense of belonging.

Speaking at the inaugural press conference after his emergence in Abuja, Isah unveiled a comprehensive national agenda aimed at empowering and uniting the country’s 120 million youths.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for his Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said has rekindled the faith of young Nigerians in governance through increased opportunities for youth empowerment and participation in leadership.

Isah also lauded state governors for their unwavering support towards youth development, describing them as “partners in progress” who share the vision of building a self-reliant, enterprising, and patriotic youth generation.

He specifically commended the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo for his exceptional leadership, mentorship, and continued investment in youth advancement.

Isah extended his appreciation to Chief Seyi Tinubu for his consistent contributions to youth empowerment and value-based leadership, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere during the NYCN national congress.

He also thanked the Honourable Minister of Youth for his steadfast commitment to youth welfare and inclusion.

Isah pledged to lead the NYCN with transparency, fairness, and dialogue-driven engagement, assuring that his administration would work harmoniously with all stakeholders, government institutions, and youth organizations. “My administration will not be confrontational but collaborative. We will engage constructively, lead with wisdom, and ensure that every Nigerian youth feels represented, respected, and empowered,” he said.

The NYCN President outlined key focus areas of his administration, including innovation, skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and job creation. He emphasized that the Council would work tirelessly to ensure that Nigerian youths are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to drive national development.

Isah urged all Nigerian youths to embrace unity, bury divisive sentiments, and work collectively for the progress of the Council and the nation.

“The election is over. There are no losers — only the NYCN and Nigeria have won. This is our time to rewrite the story of youth leadership with integrity, inclusiveness, and service,” he stated.

At the inaugural press briefing, National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dr Dickson Akoh, handed over a refurbished coaster bus and a United Nations code to the newly elected President of the NYCN.

The gesture, he explained aims to facilitate the President’s participation in United Nations programs, further solidifying NYCN’s commitment to youth development and global engagement.

He further stated that “the donation reflects the Peace Corps’ dedication to empowering Nigerian youths and promoting their involvement in national and international initiatives.”