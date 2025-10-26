I was 22 for three years — Yemi Alade

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has revealed how her deep commitment to music once made her lose track of time. In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the “Johnny” hitmaker shared that she became so engrossed in her career that she didn’t realise how quickly the years were passing.

“There was a time if someone had asked me my age, I realised I kept saying for three years that I was 22,” she recalled. “And then I realised I was 25. I took out my phone and I did the mathematics. I was depressed for a few days.”

Yemi explained that during that period, her entire world revolved around music.

“My mind was also not taking into account that years were passing by,” she said. “I was so invested and in my own world. I secluded myself and only focused on the music.”

The singer’s revelation sheds light on the often-overlooked emotional and mental sacrifices artists make while pursuing their dreams.