I have no plan to join APC – Suswam

Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue State.

Sen. Gabriel Suswam, a two-time former Benue governor, said he had no plans to decamp into the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Suswam dispelled the rumours in a statement by his media aide, Mr Bede Bartholomew, on Friday, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Hyacinth Alia has invited stakeholders in the state to a state dinner, and there were online reports that Suswam would decamp into the APC during the event.

Bede said that the former House of Representatives member was only attending a state dinner organised by Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue.

He strongly denied insinuations that his principal was defecting to the APC.

“Moments ago, I received telephone calls from well-meaning Benuelites and leaders, alerting me to trending news on Benue’s social media space purporting that the former governor of Benue, Sen. Suswam, has defected to the APC.

“Some even alleged that Suswam will be received by Gov. Hyacinth Alia this evening at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Makurdi.

“I debunk this unholy rumour with all vehemence, as it doesn’t represent the current interests of Suswam or that of his supporters across the state.

“What I know is that two days ago, Alia respectfully extended an invitation to Suswam, among other stakeholders, expressing his desire to attend a state banquet slated for 10th October 2025.

“It should be noted that as a former governor of the state, Suswam is a stakeholder in the Benue project; thus, his reason for accepting the invitation,” he said.

He said that there was no indication in the invitation letter that it was a political event or a decamping ceremony whatsoever.

“The former governor advises his supporters and well-wishers to disregard this rumour, as it is baseless, aimless, and a lie from the deepest pit of hell,” he said