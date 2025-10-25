HCBBO Foundation expands scholarship, empowerment programmes across Ondo

The High Chiefs Bode and Betty Osedimilehin Foundation (HCBBO Foundation) has announced a major expansion of its scholarship and community empowerment programmes, reaffirming its commitment to breaking educational barriers and promoting socioeconomic development across Ondo State.

Founded in April 2024 by High Chief (Dr.) Olabode Samson Osedimilehin and High Chief (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Osedimilehin, the Foundation has made significant strides in supporting indigent students, artisans, and women entrepreneurs through scholarships, training, and development initiatives.

In its first year, the HCBBO Foundation provided scholarships and educational materials to 76 beneficiaries, including 60 students from 15 public secondary schools, eight pupils from selected primary schools, and eight students from Imade College. The beneficiaries received full academic support, including uniforms, textbooks, and other study materials aimed at ensuring equal access to quality education.

Building on that success, the Foundation has expanded its reach in 2025 to cover 126 beneficiaries across Owo and Ose Local Government Areas. Fourteen public secondary schools in Owo now participate in the scheme, each supporting four students, alongside eight students from Imade College, 16 pupils from two primary schools, and eight students at the Government Technical College.

The initiative has also extended to Ose Local Government, where five public secondary schools now benefit, collectively supporting 20 students. In recognition of the importance of healthcare professionals, the Foundation has awarded scholarships to seven medical students from both Owo and Ose. Additionally, ten local artisans have received empowerment grants and business support to boost their trade and income-generating potential.

According to the Foundation, these interventions are rooted in the belief that education remains the most powerful catalyst for social transformation and poverty alleviation. Beyond tuition assistance, HCBBO’s programmes provide school materials, improve learning infrastructure, and offer mentorship opportunities for both students and teachers. The Foundation is also investing in women’s empowerment by providing resources and training to strengthen small businesses and promote community resilience.

High Chief (Dr.) Olabode Samson Osedimilehin, the Basegun of Owo Kingdom and co-founder of the Foundation, described education as the “most profound gift” that can be given to future generations.

“Our commitment is to ensure that every talented student, regardless of background, has access to the tools and environment needed to reach their full potential,” he said.

His wife and co-founder, High Chief (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Osedimilehin, added that the Foundation’s mission goes beyond scholarships.

“We are building a movement for social equity — empowering youths and women to become leaders and innovators who will transform Ondo State and beyond,” she noted.

As part of its long-term vision, the HCBBO Foundation is inviting individuals, corporate bodies, and development partners to collaborate through funding, volunteering, and strategic partnerships to expand its impact.

The High Chiefs Bode and Betty Osedimilehin Foundation is a registered non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives through education, skill development, and community empowerment across Ondo State, Nigeria.