Group lauds court decision nullifying chieftaincy titles in Edo community

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE United States of America based Ezi International Association has commended the Edo State High Court’s nullification of illegal ipoje titles illegally conferred on some individuals in Igarra community, Akoko-Edo local government area.

A statement by Dr. Charles Jagun on behalf of the association said the ruling was an affirmation of the rule of law, the sanctity of tradition, and the unity of the community.

He said the judgment reinforces the legal authority of His Royal Highness, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, the Otaru of Igarra, as the Paramount Ruler of Igarra Kingdom and Akuku Clan as recognised by the laws of Edo State.

Jagun said during the Ezi Colloquium Dinner event that coincided with the 39th edition of the Irepa/Aba Festival, the association emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence and respect for traditional institutions.

“We call on those engaging in unlawful acts and attempting to distort the historical narrative of Igarra to redirect their energy toward constructive community development.

“This development should be seen as a victory for all Igarra indigenes, not just the royal family. There are no winners or losers in this matter; we are all proud sons and daughters of Igarra, united as Anetuno.

“We urge all stakeholders to: respect the rulings of competent courts, avoid actions that undermine traditional institutions, promote dialogue, reconciliation, and unity within the community.

“The Ezi International Association, USA, remains committed to the progress of Igarra and continues to support initiatives that enhance local security, cultural preservation, and community development.”