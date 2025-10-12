Gov Alia rallies support, welcomes PDP, ADC, LP defectors to APC

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has called for collective efforts to deepen democracy and build a prosperous future for the state.

Speaking at the extended All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus Meeting held over the weekend in Makurdi, the governor commended party members for their steadfast support and commitment to his administration’s development agenda.

The meeting also witnessed the defection of several political leaders and their supporters from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Labour Party (LP) to the APC.

Governor Alia described the wave of defections as a sign of confidence in his government’s performance. “This overwhelming support from key stakeholders across party lines shows that our efforts are yielding positive results,” he said.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, Alia noted that insecurity across local governments had reduced due to joint efforts to restore peace. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to agricultural development, announcing new funds and resources to support farmers.

The governor also warned contractors who allegedly defrauded the state in fertilizer supply deals, vowing that they would be held accountable.

On education, Alia said extensive renovation of primary schools was underway to improve learning conditions. He assured civil servants of continued prompt salary payments, emphasizing that transparency and accountability remained his guiding principles.

“As we fight for the masses, we remain resolute in pursuing peace and stability in Benue,” he declared.

Governor Alia thanked the APC Women’s Leader for championing women’s interests and promised to prioritize initiatives that directly benefit them. He also commended the party’s Central Working Committee, led by Chief Benjamin Omale, for their dedication to strengthening the APC across the state.

To further boost grassroots mobilization, the governor announced the appointment of Central Point Men in all 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to coordinate party activities and maintain close contact with members.