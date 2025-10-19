FreeNnamdiKanu: FG declares Custodial Centres “Red Zones”

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has warned against the desecration of the sanctity of its custodial centres in the wake of Monday’s planned protest for the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, Abubakar Umar in a statement on Sunday said the facilities are inviolable.

He said; “In light of the planned nationwide protest scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the public is hereby informed that all correctional centres are declared as RED ZONES.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service reiterates that correctional centres are restricted areas and anyone who has no official business therein should stay off to avoid any untoward incidents or security breaches.

“The Service urges all citizens to exercise caution and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for everyone. it is equally important to respect restricted areas such as correctional facilities”.