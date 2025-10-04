FOIA: Edo Chief Judge set to issue practice direction on information access

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice D.I. Okungbowa, has expressed readiness to issue a judicial practice direction that would streamline enforcement of Nigeria’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) within the state.

This commitment was highlighted during a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge by the leadership of FOI Counsel/Rural Development Information and Legal Advocacy Centre (RUDILAC), led by President Aigbokhan, Esq., with support from the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) programme, funded by the European Union and implemented by International IDEA.

Aigbokhan noted that Edo has contributed significantly to FOIA jurisprudence, citing the landmark Austin Osakue & 9 Ors v. Edo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (EDOSACA) case, later affirmed by the Supreme Court. He emphasized that institutional mechanisms, in addition to adjudication, are essential to make compliance smooth, predictable, and fair.

Research conducted in 2024 shows that Nigerian journalists remain hesitant to use FOIA due to procedural bottlenecks, delays, and litigation costs. Aigbokhan proposed that practice directions could help by simplifying filing procedures, reducing costs, clarifying ambiguities, and ensuring annual FOIA case reporting to track compliance trends.

One example of a challenge is conflicting laws on filing periods: while Section 20 of the FOIA provides for a 30-day filing window, some local government laws require a 30-day pre-action notice. A practice direction could clarify such issues by establishing how the FOIA deadline should apply.

“By providing clarity, practice directions reduce protracted litigation and bureaucratic delays, ensuring that both the public and public institutions understand their rights and responsibilities,” Aigbokhan said.

FOI Counsel and RUDILAC pledged technical support to the Edo judiciary in drafting a model practice direction consistent with FOIA and tailored to the state’s needs.

If issued, the directive would position Edo State’s judiciary at the forefront of open government reforms, strengthening accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s democratic space.