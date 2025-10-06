Five siblings drown in Benue boat mishap

File image for illustration

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Five siblings have tragically drowned in a boat accident at Obagaji in Agatu Local Government Area, Benue State.

The victims reportedly lost their lives over the weekend while returning from their farm when the boat they were traveling in capsized after hitting turbulent waters.

A former Agatu Local Government Vice Chairman, Mr. Anthony Ikwulono, confirmed the incident, noting, “The victims were children of the same parents. They have already been buried.”

A local farmer, identified as Ameh, explained that he had gone to his farm with six of his children to harvest crops. “On their way back home, the small boat carrying us with a heavy load capsized due to strong waves. Local divers tried to rescue them, but unfortunately, five of the children did not survive. It is a tragic incident that has left the entire Obagaji community in mourning,” he said.

Melvin James, Chairman of Agatu LGA, confirmed that seven people were on board the canoe when it capsized, resulting in the deaths of five children. “The man and six of his children had gone to the farm, but on their way back, the canoe overturned. Though the canoe was overloaded, which might have contributed to the accident, the father and one child survived. Their mother was not with them at the time. This is saddening. I extend my condolences to the family,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent Udeme Edet, could not be reached for comment.