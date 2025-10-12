FG Receives 130 hectares from Ogun Govt for Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port Project

By Nnasom David

IJEBU-ODE — The Federal Government has officially taken possession of 130 hectares of land from the Ogun State Government for the construction of the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port, a major milestone toward advancing Nigeria’s Blue Economy and decongesting seaports in the western corridor.

The land transfer, formalized during a signing ceremony in Ijebu-Ode, marks a significant step in the Federal Government’s efforts to expand trade infrastructure, improve logistics efficiency, and strengthen intermodal transportation networks across the country.

Speaking at the event, Olufemi Oloruntola, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy (FMM&BE), who signed the Transfer of Rights, Control, and Possession on behalf of the Federal Government, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to the timely delivery of the project.

“This project is a strategic investment that will not only boost trade and logistics efficiency but also support job creation and economic growth within Ogun State and beyond,” Oloruntola said.

Representing Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo, said the State’s allocation of 130 hectares underscores its dedication to national development and infrastructure partnership.

“The port will significantly improve intermodal connectivity between road, rail, and water transport systems while easing pressure on Nigeria’s existing western seaports. When completed, it will strengthen the Ijebu-Ode economic cluster and enhance trade competitiveness in the region,” Dairo noted.

The proposed Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port is envisioned as a key logistics hub, offering efficient cargo handling and customs clearance services for importers and exporters within southwestern Nigeria.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, including Dr. Mercy Ilori, Director of Maritime Services; Pius Akutah, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council; and representatives of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

According to the Ministry, the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port forms part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to promote regional trade, expand maritime infrastructure, and position Nigeria as a leading player in the global Blue Economy.