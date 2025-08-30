Ogun secures approval for Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has secured the federal government’s approval for the establishment of the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port, along the Epe/Mojoda Expressway, Ijebu-Ode.

This was coming few weeks after securing the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) certification, for the Gateway International airport, located in Iperu Remo

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant (Media), Tayo Mabeweje, the feat was part of the quest of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration to deliver several national projects as enduring legacies of his administration has been widely celebrated in the state and beyond.

Mabeweje noted that the project, to be sited on 130 hectares of land allocated by the State government, follows a request by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola, to Governor Abiodun.

“The allocation, granted on an ex-gratis basis, reflects the governor’s unwavering commitment to supporting national infrastructure and creating enabling environments for trade and investment”.

He added that , “the project will boost national trade, economic growth and development; ease the congestion around Lagos port system, increase the national GDP, and strengthen Ogun State industrial hub initiative of the present administration”.

“It will also serve as cargo consolidation and distribution hub for the South-West region, enhance competitiveness and facilitate trade in Ogun State; promote serenity by adding aesthetic value to the immediate neighbourhood”.

“The dry port, which is to be linked to the Lekki Deep Sea Port by a rail system, analysts believe, will further connect the proposed Kajola and Moniya Ibadan Dry Ports and Gateway International (Agro- Cargo) Airport to the same rail network”.

“As the proposed dry port is located within the Economic Development Cluster of Ijebu Ode, it further enhances the competitiveness of the cluster through an effective, efficient logistics and transportation network that will further reduce the cost of production thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the location to industrial investment”.

“This milestone comes on the heels of another major infrastructural success; the Gateway International Airport recently received its official certification from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), positioning Ogun State firmly on Nigeria’s aviation map and boosting its appeal as a destination for global trade, investment, and tourism”.

Speaking on the approval, Governor Abiodun affirmed: “the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port and the Gateway International Airport are critical enablers of industrialization and regional competitiveness. Together, they will transform Ogun State into a logistics and economic powerhouse, creating prosperity for our people and opportunities for Nigeria at large.”

“With the Kajola Inland Dry Port already secured for the Ogun Central Industrial Cluster and now the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port for the Eastern corridor, Ogun State is strategically balancing industrial growth across its three Senatorial Districts, ensuring equity and sustainable development”.

“These achievements stand as shining testaments to Governor Abiodun’s visionary leadership and his administration’s unrelenting drive to deliver modern infrastructure, attract investment, and unlock prosperity for all”.