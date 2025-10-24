FG reaffirms commitment to strengthening healthcare institutions

The Federal government has restated is commitment to strengthening healthcare institutions for advancement of healthcare delivery system in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako made the reaffirmation at National Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu’s Matriculation and Capping Ceremony held at the hospital, recently.

He stressed that the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting health training institutions across the country to enhance the quality of healthcare delivery.

Represented by the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences Enugu (FUAHSE), Professor John Emaimo, the Minister congratulated the matriculating students and commended the management of the National Orthopaedic Hospital for its dedication to producing competent health professionals.

Salako described the hospital as a vital partner in Nigeria’s healthcare development efforts and assured that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare will continue to promote collaboration between universities and specialized health institutions to ensure the highest standards of training and research.

“The future of Nigeria’s health sector lies in the quality of training we give to our young professionals. Institutions such as the National Orthopaedic Hospital and the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences, Enugu, are key instruments of the Federal Ministry of Health, and we remain committed to supporting their growth and sustainability, ” the Minister said.

He further emphasized that the nation’s health workforce must be equipped not only with technical competence but also with compassion and integrity, urging the students to remain focused and disciplined throughout their training.

The ceremony featured the administration of the matriculation oath, the capping of new students, and goodwill messages from dignitaries and guests.