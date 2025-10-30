FG reaffirms commitment to promoting decent jobs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— THE Federal Government on Thursday, reaffirmed its dedication to advancing decent work, fair labor practices, and inclusive growth in Nigeria through stronger regulations, skills development, and fair migration policies.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made this pledge at the second edition of the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria, LACAN conference in Abuja.

Addressing the theme “Local Content, Casualisation, and Fair Labour Migration,” the minister explained that government policies are being realigned to protect Nigerian workers, deepen local content, and promote decent employment across key sectors, including oil and gas, manufacturing, ICT, and renewable energy.

He described local content as a form of economic self-determination, emphasizing that Nigerians should not merely be spectators in industries operating within the country.Dingyadi highlighted the collaboration between government agencies such as the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) to upgrade skills and strengthen technical capacities, making Nigerian workers globally competitive.

The minister identified casualisation as one of the most urgent labor challenges, warning that insecure, poorly paid jobs undermine productivity and national development.

He said the Labour Inspectorate Department and the Tripartite Industrial Relations Framework have intensified efforts to enforce compliance with the Labour Act and employment standards.

Dingyadi also revealed that the ongoing review of Nigeria’s labour laws aims to modernize the legal framework, align it with international conventions, and address emerging work forms such as contract and platform-based labor.

On migration, he stated that the Ministry is working with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to implement the National Labour Migration Policy, which protects migrant workers and ensures fair and ethical recruitment.

He disclosed that new bilateral labour agreements have been signed with Saudi Arabia and Qatar to define fair recruitment terms and working conditions for Nigerian workers abroad.

The minister commended journalists for their ongoing role in shaping national conversations about employment, industrial harmony, and social protection, urging labor reporters to continue promoting truth and balance in their coverage.

He concluded, “True local content is not just about the number of Nigerians employed but also the quality and dignity of the work they perform. A workforce without job security cannot plan for the future or contribute meaningfully to social security systems.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Nigerian who migrates for work does so under safe, dignified, and lawful conditions. The federal government remains committed to creating an environment where businesses thrive, workers are protected, and national prosperity is inclusive.”