‎NSITF seeks stronger enforcement of Employees’ Compensation Act to protect workers’ rights

‎

‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

‎

‎ABUJA — MANAGING Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, has urged the judiciary to strengthen the interpretation, adjudication, and enforcement of the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA) 2010, so that Nigerian workers can fully enjoy the justice and protection the law guarantees.

‎

‎The Act provides compensation for employees—or their dependants—who suffer death, injury, disability, or occupational disease arising from employment.

‎

‎Faleye, in his welcome address at the opening of the NSITF 2026 Legal Stakeholders’ Engagement in Abuja,

‎emphasised that legislation alone is not enough; workers need timely dispute resolution, fair hearings, and effective compliance with court orders to turn statutory rights into real benefits.

‎The theme of the two-day event is “Enhancing Judicial Interpretation, Adjudication and Enforcement under the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA), 2010.”

‎

‎Mr. Faleye noted that while last year’s engagement focused on strengthening collaboration for the sustainable administration of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, this year’s edition addresses a deeper question: how statutory rights can be translated into practical justice.

‎

‎Drawing on the experience of everyday Nigerian workers — mothers, construction workers, factory employees and drivers who leave home each day expecting to return he observed that a workplace accident instantly becomes a human crisis with financial, emotional and social consequences.

‎

‎”Does the law provide a framework for protection? Yes. Does the Employees’ Compensation Act establish a system for compensation for work-related injury, disease, disability or death? Yes. But the existence of a law does not by itself guarantee that its promise will be fulfilled,” Mr. Faleye said.

‎

‎He explained that the effectiveness of the ECA depends on three interconnected stages — interpretation, adjudication and enforcement:

‎”First, are the provisions being understood and applied in a manner consistent with their wording, purpose and legal context?

‎

‎”Second, are disputes being resolved fairly, on evidence and applicable law, without avoidable delay? Third, are lawful decisions and orders being given effect so that justice does not end with the pronouncement of judgment? Weakness at any stage can undermine confidence in the entire system.”

‎

‎The NSITF Managing Director underscored the pivotal role of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in labour justice, noting that the Court’s interpretation of the Employees’ Compensation Act has consequences beyond the immediate parties to a dispute.

‎

‎Such decisions, he said, clarify rights, guide the conduct of employers and employees, and shape the resolution of future disputes.

‎

‎For workers, he said, justice means the practical realisation of their entitlements; for employers, it means a predictable legal environment. The credibility of the Scheme, he added, rests on workers’ confidence that legitimate claims will be addressed and on employers’ confidence that their obligations will be determined fairly.

‎

‎Mr. Faleye, a legal practitioner, affirmed that the Fund will continue to strengthen its administrative processes, improve claims handling, promote awareness and encourage employer compliance. He acknowledged, however, that the NSITF cannot achieve these objectives in isolation.

‎

‎He urged participants to treat the engagement not as a ceremonial gathering, but as an opportunity to identify practical solutions, highlight areas requiring greater legal clarity, improve cooperation, reduce avoidable disputes and promote compliance.

‎

‎”The value of a stakeholder engagement lies not merely in the quality of speeches delivered but in the clarity of understanding it produces and the improvements that follow,” he said, calling for frank, informed and constructive deliberations that will yield actionable recommendations for strengthening the administration of the Scheme.

‎

‎”May our deliberations strengthen the rule of law and ensure that the promise of protection becomes a reality for Nigerian workers,” he added.

‎

‎In his goodwill message, the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, stated that the strength of a nation lies not merely in the laws it makes, but in the wisdom with which those laws are applied and the integrity of the institutions entrusted with their administration.

‎

‎While laws may establish rights and define obligations, the Minister said, public confidence ultimately rests on the assurance that justice will be administered fairly, impartially and with due regard for the dignity of every individual.

‎

‎Recalling the enduring words of the late Justice Chukwudifu Oputa that “the judiciary is the last hope of the common man,” the Minister observed that “…this statement carries a profound responsibility.

‎

‎It reminds us that for many citizens, the justice system represents their final recourse when other avenues have failed. Such trust must never be taken lightly.” Such trust, he said, demands wisdom in judgment, integrity in public service and an unwavering commitment to fairness.

‎

‎The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment’s belief that a just and productive society must be built on respect for the law, responsible institutions and a shared commitment to the public good, and urged all stakeholders in the administration of the ECA to approach their responsibilities with these values in mind.

‎

‎”The credibility of our institutions is strengthened not by words alone, but by the quality and integrity of their actions,” he stressed.

‎

‎He commended the NSITF Management under Mr. Faleye for convening the engagement, describing it as an important national initiative aimed at strengthening the implementation of the ECA 2010.

‎

‎ He also expressed appreciation to the President of the National Industrial Court, distinguished members of the Bench and Bar, and all participants for their commitment.

‎

‎”May your deliberations be guided by wisdom, enriched by experience and directed towards outcomes that strengthen public confidence in our institutions,” the Minister said.

‎

‎Delivering the keynote address, the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip, advocated institutional synergy to strengthen the Employees’ Compensation Scheme and ensure that its benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

‎

‎He commended the NSITF for creating a platform that will enhance the Scheme in the overall interest of Nigerians and the workplace, adding that robust engagement with the judiciary will further boost the Fund’s impact on service delivery under the Scheme.

‎

‎The event drew senior government and judicial officials, including the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria; the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment; Honourable Justices of the National Industrial Court; members of the Bench and Bar; Employers’ Associations; organised labour; and development partners.