FG, Katsina to convert 123,000 hectares into modern ranches

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Federal Government, in partnership with Katsina State government, is set to convert about 123,000 hectares of grazing reserves in the state into modern ranches and livestock support facilities, as part of a new initiative to modernise animal production and expand halal meat exports.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, announced at a meeting with Governor Dikko Umaru Radda at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

Maiha praised the Katsina government for its early investment in livestock development, including the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Livestock Development and the establishment of what he described as Nigeria’s largest goat rearing farm with over 3,000 goats.

He said the planned conversion of 123,000 hectares of grazing land into ranches would support efficient livestock management and help reposition the state as a model for sustainable animal production in the country.

“We will work closely with the Katsina State government to develop modern ranches and livestock infrastructure that can boost productivity and generate jobs across the value chain,” the minister said.

He also disclosed plans to visit Katsina soon to assess key areas of collaboration and finalise implementation frameworks.

In his remarks, Governor Radda described the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development as a bold and visionary step towards transforming Nigeria’s agricultural and livestock economy.

He noted that Katsina remained a livestock powerhouse in northern Nigeria, with more than 90 per cent of its population engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry.

Radda also unveiled the state’s plan to establish halal meat processing plants through public-private partnerships to target Middle Eastern export markets, saying the move would create jobs and strengthen agribusiness value chains.

“Our goal is to make Katsina the northern hub for halal meat production and export. This will create jobs, attract investors, and grow the state’s economy,” he said.

The governor requested Katsina’s inclusion in the federal government’s livestock initiatives and sought technical support for ranching, feed production and livestock infrastructure projects.

