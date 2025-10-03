FG draws line against job racketeering in Fire Service, vows improved welfare

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has declared sweeping reforms aimed at restoring discipline, boosting staff welfare and repositioning the Federal Fire Service as a frontline emergency response agency in Nigeria.

Controller General of Fire Service, CFG Olumode Samuel Adeyemi, who disclosed this on Thursday during his maiden official visit to the Abuja Metropolitan Command in Kubwa also drew the line against job racketeering.

Adeyemi who earned of fire consequences for defaulters, said firefighting is more than a salaried job, describing it as a “sacred calling” to protect lives and property.

“Fire service is not a job for you to be earning salaries alone because you are fighting fire. It is a calling because you are doing it to save lives and property. You save entire communities, institutions and monuments. While people run away from fire, firefighters are running towards it,” he told officers and men of the command.

The Fire Service boss pledged to push for improved funding through first-line charge status, stressing that he had already met with the Accountant General of the Federation to address the matter.

He also assured personnel of better welfare, announcing an increase in the staff cooperative loan ceiling from ₦300,000 to ₦500,000.

Adeyemi, however, warned against job racketeering and indiscipline in the Service.

“You have to stop this job racketeering. I have drawn a line. If your name is mentioned or you are caught, you will face the consequences. Discipline must be restored. You must dress well and follow the dress code for each day,” he cautioned.

He promised annual awards for best-performing officers, expansion of fire service operational coverage to Gwagwalada, and improvements in operational capacity, including recruitment of more pump operators and measures to tackle vehicle mobility challenges.

Vowing to address infrastructural gaps, Adeyemi said; “Gone are the days when they will call Fire Service and they will say there is no fire truck or water. We must change that narrative,” he said.

Earlier, the FCT Controller of Fire, Mohammed Anas, described the visit as historic, being Adeyemi’s first to any command since assuming office few weeks ago.

He assured the CG of the Command’s loyalty and commitment to his reform agenda.

Anas, however, highlighted challenges facing the FCT Fire Command, including inadequate pump operators, poor mobility for staff, dilapidated station infrastructure, and the need for training and retraining of officers.

With a staff strength of over 2,100 personnel, seven fire stations, and 23 fire outposts across major government institutions in the FCT, the Controller said the Command remains critical to safeguarding national assets in the capital city.