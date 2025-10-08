FG begins final phase of negotiations with ASUU

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

The Federal Government says it has commenced the final phase of negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other tertiary education unions.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, during a meeting of the Technical Working Group on Conditions of Service of ASUU.

Alausa expressed optimism that outstanding issues would soon be resolved to prevent further industrial action.

He said the group was finalising a counteroffer to be presented to the unions through the Allied General United Federal Government Tertiary Institutions Negotiations Committee.

According to him, the committee’s work aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s directive that all efforts must be made to keep Nigerian students in school and avoid disruptions to the academic calendar.

”The President has made it clear that our children must remain in school. The technical working group is working to finalise a component of the condition of service that has to be proposed. They are working to finalise a counteroffer to them.

“Hopefully by the end of today, or latest tomorrow, the Allied General United Federal Government Tertiary Institutions Expected Negotiations Committee will receive that counteroffer to ASUU.”

The minister noted that about 80 per cent of the unions’ demands were similar across tertiary institutions, with the remaining 20 per cent reflecting sector-specific concerns.

He said that the committee, inaugurated earlier in the week, had begun intensive deliberations to fast-track agreement and implementation timelines.

He added that this present administration had made significant progress already with the payment of the Earned Academic Allowance of ₦50 billion released by Tinubu.

”In addition, N150 billion was included in the 2025 budget for needs assessment, and this will be released in three tranches, with the first N50 billion ready.

“They (lecturers) deserve to be paid so much and our academic and non-academic staff. But then, we can’t give you everything you want at the same time.

“But it’s the gesture, our benevolence, commitment to at least get substantial benefits and financial reward to you.

“This government is doing other things to improve your welfare. At this point, we’ve addressed several of the issues that we’ve brought up,” he said.

Alausa also confirmed that promotion arrears and other outstanding allowances, including teaching and wage awards, had been addressed, while all remaining areas would be cleared by 2026.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to mutual respect and sustainable solutions, he appealed to academic and non-academic unions to exercise patience and avoid strikes as a first resort.

“We have resolved a lot of these issues. But we know the final part is the condition of service. We will resolve that as well.

“So we are pleading with the unions, both academic and non-academic and tertiary institutions to be patient. This government is sincere and we are truthful.

“We have shown you this over the last 24 months plus, that the administration of President Bola Tinubu came on board. So please bear with us and be patient,” Alausa said.

He added that, for the first time, the Solicitor General of the Federation and officials of the Ministry of Justice were directly involved in the negotiation process.

This move, he said, was aimed at ensuring legal soundness and enforceability of all agreements reached.(NAN)