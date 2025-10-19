English, Mathematics compulsory for all O’level candidates — FG

The Federal Government says English Language and Mathematics remain compulsory subjects for all students at the O-Level.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

Boriowo said the clarification was necessary following misconceptions surrounding the recently announced streamlining of admission requirements into tertiary institutions.

She quoted the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, as having emphasised that the reform does not exempt any student from registering or sitting for English and Mathematics during their O-Level examinations.

According to Alausa, the new policy introduces a more inclusive and flexible framework for tertiary admission, aimed at ensuring that capable students are not unfairly denied entry into higher institutions due to deficiencies in non-core subjects.

He said, “It allows institutions to admit candidates into specific programmes where credit passes in either English or Mathematics may not be compulsory, while still mandating that all students register and sit for both subjects.

“This reform supports the federal government’s vision of equitable access, inclusivity, and human capital development, broadening academic pathways and recognising diverse strengths among learners.”

The minister described the move as a step toward realising the federal government’s vision of equitable access, inclusivity, and human capital development.

“English and Mathematics remain vital tools for communication, reasoning, and lifelong learning.

“The adjustment affects only the admission criteria, not the requirement to take these subjects,” the minister clarified.

Alausa further urged students, parents, and education stakeholders to rely solely on official communication channels for verified policy updates to avoid misinformation.