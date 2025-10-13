Edo transport firm clears the air on alleged obstruction of traffic

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Management of Muyi Line on Monday cleared the air on the purported obstruction of traffic flow in its area of operations in Uselu in Benin City and alleged attack on the Egor local government area chairman, Osaro Eribo while enforcing traffic regulation.

A statement by Onemolease Godfrey on behalf of its management, said the company’s vehicle were not on the road as at the time council officials visited the area just as he claimed that the incidents that were reported had no bearing with the company.

He said “That we are a law abiding transport company that follows all traffic regulations

“That the incident that was reported on television stations and on social media were incident of many years ago and has no bearing with the recent occurrence

“We state clearly that as at the time the local government authority were at the scene, none of our vehicles were obstructing traffic.”

He said the staff of the company were responsible and dedicated family men and women adding that the company does not support violence and shun thuggery in all its form

“That our company believes in the present Government of Senator Monday Okpebholo and his capable team in ensuring that Edo State is safe, as the government is providing an enabling environment where existing and new investors can ply their trade

“We state that we are ever willing to interface with the local government authority in ensuring that there is peace and order in the Local Government Area where our head office is located.”