Ebonyi bans unqualified proprietors from NAPPS

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Donatus Chukwuma Ilang, has ordered the immediate removal of all unqualified proprietors from the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in the state.

Dr. Ilang gave the directive during a meeting with the leadership of the association at his office in Abakaliki.

He warned that proprietors running substandard schools would no longer be recognised as members of NAPPS and would be sanctioned under Law 008, stressing that the ministry would strictly enforce education regulations.

According to him, the ministry has made its policy clear through public announcements and will not hesitate to act against violators.

He urged NAPPS members to promote peace, unity, and discipline within the association and to support government efforts to improve standards in the private education sector.

The commissioner also advised managers of private and faith-based schools to comply fully with government regulations and resist any form of extortion, warning that no substandard school would be allowed to operate in the state.

“When monitoring and supervision begin, any school or individual found wanting will face the full weight of the law,” Dr. Ilang stated, urging the association to take corrective measures now to avoid stricter government action later.

Responding, Barr. Agbom Samuel, who spoke on behalf of NAPPS, thanked the commissioner for his guidance and pledged the association’s commitment to policies that enhance the safety and quality of education in the state’s private schools.

Dr. Ilang also commended Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for his continued investment in education and assured the public that the state government would sustain its drive to improve learning outcomes across Ebonyi.