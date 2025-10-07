Diddy begs judge to spend his four-year sentence at another prison

Diddy

Disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is pleading with the court to allow him serve his four-year, two-month jail term at a low-security federal facility instead of the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York.

The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution. He reportedly broke down in tears as the verdict was delivered at a New York court.

Diddy, who has been held in MDC’s Special Housing Unit since September, is now seeking to be transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey: a lower-security prison known for its relatively relaxed conditions.

In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, defense attorney Teny Geragos wrote: “On behalf of Mr. Combs, we respectfully request that the Court strongly recommend a designation facility to the Bureau of Prisons in Mr. Combs’ Judgment.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP (Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs.”

According to the Daily Mail, the RDAP is a voluntary federal prison program offering cognitive-behavioral therapy to inmates with substance abuse disorders.

Diddy’s legal team believes the program would aid his rehabilitation and support family visits during his incarceration.

Vanguard News